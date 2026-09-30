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NEWS

Police, AFCD catch one dog in Yuen Long search after fatal attack

NEWS
23 mins ago
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Police and Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) officers caught an unaccompanied dog in Yuen Long on Tuesday night during their latest joint operation following a suspected fatal dog attack in the district.

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The operation took place from about 7pm to 10pm around Tam Kon Chau Road and the Mai Po Lung area to search for high-risk or stray dogs. 

Authorities reported that one stray dog was captured on Tam Kon Chau Road and transferred to an AFCD animal management center for detention and observation.

+2

The department confirmed the canine was microchipped and said officials would contact the owner as part of the ongoing inquiry, noting that prosecution could follow if any legal breaches are established.

Regarding the eight dogs rounded up in earlier operations near Pok Wai South Road, the department reported that three were microchipped but had expired licenses.

Following an investigation, two registered owners were charged with failing to hold valid dog licenses and failing to keep their dogs under proper control in a public place.

The AFCD said investigations are underway and that officers are following up on the remaining microchipped cases while assisting the police inquiry.

Officials also advised the public to remain calm, keep a safe distance, and call the 1823 hotline if they encounter an unaccompanied dog in a public place.

In emergencies where an animal displays aggressive behavior or poses an immediate threat, residents should contact the police immediately.

AFCDYuen Longfatal attack

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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