Hong Kong tourism sector registers strong growth ahead of Golden Week holidays

Hong Kong experienced a notable surge in tourism during the recent Mid-Autumn Festival, with further growth projected for the upcoming National Day Golden Week. Speaking on a television program on Wednesday, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui stated that visitor arrivals during the Mid-Autumn period recorded a significant year-on-year increase of approximately 20 percent or more.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Although some travelers opted to visit the city early, the government expects tourist numbers to maintain a steady five percent growth during the golden week holidays. The catering sector reported a 20 to 30 percent increase in turnover compared to the same period last year, while retailers remain generally optimistic about market trends.

A vibrant holiday atmosphere is expected to carry over into the golden week, bolstered by the National Day fireworks display, the extension of the Victoria Park Lantern Carnival, various Halloween campaigns, and major retail promotions.

Innovating local events to unlock consumer spending

In response to shifting tourist spending habits, the government acknowledged that there is room for improvement in driving local consumption, though demand for cultural merchandise, intellectual property products, and event tickets has shown a clear recovery.

A prime example is the West Kowloon Cultural District's Egyptian exhibition, where museum-licensed merchandise—led by highly sought-after plush toys—generated HK$30 million in sales.

To distribute these economic benefits more widely across the city, authorities are adopting more flexible and creative strategies. The upcoming month-long Halloween festivities, spanning three weekends, will expand beyond traditional nightlife hubs like Central, Lan Kwai Fong, and Soho into districts such as Mong Kok and Causeway Bay.

This expansion will be followed in late October by the Wine and Dine Festival, which promises to be larger, longer, and more immersive than previous editions.

Kai Tak Sports Park gains momentum as world-class venue

The landmark Kai Tak Sports Park has seen exceptionally strong market demand, with over 90 percent of its spaces already leased. Although retail tenants faced initial operational challenges, sales have steadily climbed over the venue's 18 to 19 months of operation, supported by a rising frequency of major events such as three high-profile football exhibition matches held in early August.

In terms of attracting global entertainment, the government is in active discussions with multiple international acts following the announcement of Bruno Mars' upcoming performance next year. Booking demand is so robust that the coveted New Year's Eve countdown slots for the winter of 2027 through 2028 have already been reserved.

Strategic blueprints underway for Disneyland expansion and cruise terminal

Looking ahead to Hong Kong Disneyland's long-term growth, the theme park has laid out a clear roadmap, featuring a major Pixar-themed event next year and a brand-new Marvel-themed attraction in 2029.

The government has commenced discussions with the Walt Disney Company regarding the next phase of development, exploring options to invest in another major ride or enhance retail and entertainment facilities.

Meanwhile, to bolster the city's cruise tourism, the government has launched a tender for a new 10-year operating contract for the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. The winning operator will be expected to commit substantial resources toward upgrading both cruise and non-cruise facilities.

Additionally, authorities are maintaining close communication with Disney to actively explore the possibility of bringing Disney Cruise Line to Hong Kong, aiming to create a powerful tourism synergy with the local resort.