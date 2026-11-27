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Prosecution says Abby Choi murder was premeditated as trial nears close

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Prosecutors in the Abby Choi Tin-fung murder trial told jurors on Friday that the evidence showed her former husband, former father-in-law and former brother-in-law had planned her killing in advance, accusing the three men of telling numerous lies and offering “ridiculous” explanations for evidence found in the case.

Data breach reports jump 48pc amid surge in cyberattacks

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has received 330 data breach notifications so far this year, up about 48 percent from 223 in the same period last year, with more than a third received since the beginning of October.

Hong Kong gender pay gap widens as men out-earn women by nearly 25pc

Hong Kong male workers took home nearly a quarter more than their female counterparts in the third quarter of 2026, underscoring an enduring gender wage gap even as the city's overall median salary slipped slightly, according to the latest figures from the Census and Statistics Department.

Top court overturns flag-insult convictions of autistic man

Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal has unanimously overturned the convictions of a young man with autism who was previously found guilty of insulting the national and regional flags after pulling on flagpoles in Sham Shui Po on National Day in 2022.

Hopefuls queue in Central eyeing $102m Mark Six prize

Hopeful punters packed the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s iconic Stanley Street off-course betting branch in Central on Friday afternoon, lining up for a chance at a staggering HK$102 million Mark Six first prize.

Business Today

Taiwan's economy expected to grow at its fastest rate in nearly 50 years due to AI demand

Taiwan's tech-reliant economy is expected to expand at its fastest rate in almost half a century this year, the government said on Friday, thanks to continued strong artificial intelligence demand.

China cabinet calls for greater role by 'national team' investors to steady sinking markets

Chinese Premier Li Qiang chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday that called for a greater role by state-backed "national team" investors to steady the stock market, the official Xinhua news agency reported — the clearest signal yet that Beijing will step in to stem a slide in a market struggling near 16-month lows.

Manila's Westside Resort to open on Dec 6 with gaming areas, dining outlets

Manila's US$1.7-billion (HK$13.26 billion) Westside Resort is scheduled to commence the first phase of operations on December 6, debuting with mass gaming areas and a range of dining outlets.

Hong Kong seeks to lure sovereign wealth funds with tax breaks, FT reports

Hong Kong is seeking to lure sovereign wealth and pension funds with tax breaks, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Cafe de Coral records doubling interim profit, dividend up 50pc

Hong Kong fast-food chain operator Cafe de Coral (0341) saw its net profit surge 116.7 percent year-on-year to HK$101.3 million for the six months ended September, thanks to growth initiatives, operating model optimisation, store network rationalisation, as well as cost efficiency enhancement.

World/China

Former government chief of China's Guangxi sentenced to death with reprieve over graft

A Chinese court sentenced Lan Tianli, a former chairman of the Guangxi region, to death for bribery, with a two-year reprieve, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Women express frustration, concern over Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's return

News of Jensen Huang's shocking return to Nvidia had barely landed when President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of the Nvidia cofounder holding up a red bra, surrounded by security personnel whisking him offstage, blood streaked across his face.

Vietnam seeks US trade deal as tariffs threaten clothing, footwear exports

Vietnam said on Thursday it was working with the United States to complete a trade deal as soon as possible hours after the Trump administration threatened new tariffs that could hurt key export industries, from clothing and footwear and electronics.

Trump says he asked Putin to 'pull back' military aggression throughout Europe

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine.

South Korea repatriates six North Koreans rescued from drifting boat

South Korea repatriated six North Koreans by sea on Friday after their fishing boat was found drifting off the peninsula’s east coast earlier this month, while a seventh chose to remain, Seoul's Unification Ministry said.