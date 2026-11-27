Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has received 330 data breach notifications so far this year, up about 48 percent from 223 in the same period last year, with more than a third received since the beginning of October.

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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said 113 notifications were received between October 1 and November 25, accounting for about 34 percent of the total.

Hacking-related data breach notifications more than doubled to 156 from 75 in the same period last year, accounting for about 47 percent of all notifications received this year.

The figures were released on Friday at a joint press conference on recent cyberattacks and related scams held by the police’s Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau, the privacy watchdog, the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre and the Hong Kong Retail Management Association.

Asked whether the figures were a cause for concern, Ayee Man, senior personal data officer (compliance and enquiries), declined to comment on individual cases.

She said the watchdog would investigate and follow up on each case to determine whether the organizations involved had breached the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and recommend remedial measures.

Man identified inadequate authentication and authorization mechanisms, weak access controls and improper management of application programming interface (API) keys as major technical risks associated with data breaches.

The watchdog urged organizations to conduct regular security vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, as well as strengthen oversight of third-party service providers, including those providing cloud services.

Organizations should also continuously monitor their systems and formulate incident response plans.



