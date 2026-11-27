A suspected data breach involving the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s SmartPLAY booking system may have compromised the personal information of around 90,000 people, Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog said on Friday.

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The incident came to light after some users reported receiving emails containing verification codes from SmartPLAY despite not having accessed the system.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said it received a data breach notification on Friday, with preliminary findings suggesting that the incident may affect around 90,000 people.

The personal information potentially compromised includes names, genders, dates of birth, residential addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.

The watchdog said it had launched an investigation in accordance with established procedures and urged the organization involved to notify affected individuals as soon as possible.

Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said the incident warranted serious attention given the nature of the personal information potentially exposed.

He warned that the data could be used for scams or identity theft if it fell into the hands of criminals, urging members of the public to remain vigilant.

Fong said a series of data breaches in Hong Kong in recent years had exposed persistent security weaknesses in the systems of various organizations, particularly in the areas of application programming interfaces (APIs) and identity authentication.

He called on the organization involved to proactively disclose details of its follow-up measures.

