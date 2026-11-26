A Hong Kong woman stressed that she has never deliberately damaged her passport and called for an official examination after being denied entry to Japan because pages were found missing from her travel document.

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In a social media post on Wednesday night, she said she and her boyfriend had visited the Immigration Department to apply formally for a replacement passport, pay the fee and give statements to officers.

The department had conducted an initial review and referred the passport to the relevant unit for forensic examination. She said she could not share further details while the process was underway.

The woman said in an earlier Threads post that she had planned to visit Japan for her birthday on November 24. However, upon arriving, she was refused entry and sent back to Hong Kong on the next available flight because pages 15 to 18 of her passport -- issued in 2018 -- were missing.

She said she never considered seeking compensation from any party. While acknowledging that passport printing procedures are strict and errors are rare, she hoped the examination would establish how the pages went missing. She was also concerned that the incident could complicate future travel to other destinations.

She hoped to receive a replacement passport as soon as possible. If the examination finds that she was not at fault, she would like written confirmation so she can seek refunds from airlines, hotels and attractions, although she acknowledged that such documentation is not guaranteed.

She also urged those getting new passports to check the inner pages as well as the bio-data page.

In response to Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, the Immigration Department said passport issuance is monitored by a specially designed computer system. All bio-data pages are printed at a secure facility inside Immigration Headquarters, and staff carry out manual inspections—including checks of the covers and inner pages—before passports are sent to collection centers.

The department earlier said signs of suspected alteration had been detected and that the passport would be sent to the Government Laboratory for detailed testing. It reiterated that altering an HKSAR passport without lawful authority, or possessing or using an altered passport, may violate the Immigration Ordinance. Those convicted face a maximum penalty of a HK$150,000 fine and 14 years’ imprisonment; aiding and abetting carries the same liability.