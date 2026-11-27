Taiwan's tech-reliant economy is expected to expand at its fastest rate in almost half a century this year, the government said on Friday, thanks to continued strong artificial intelligence demand.

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Gross domestic product is now expected to be 13.28 percent higher than a year earlier, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, revising upward the 11.05 percent forecast it issued in August.

Taiwan plays a leading role in fulfilling the demand for AI chips and technology from firms like Nvidia and Apple, with the island being home to the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Demand for AI already drove Taiwan's economy in 2025 to expand 8.76 percent.

The agency also revised up slightly its third-quarter 2026 economic growth view to 14.39 percent from a preliminary reading of 14.36 percent.

For next year, it said it expected Taiwan's economy to grow 6.51 percent, upgrading its August prediction of 6.04 percent.

It also kept its 2026 consumer price index forecast at 2.07 percent, slightly above the central bank's 2 percent target.

Reuters