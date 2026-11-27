Prosecutors in the Abby Choi Tin-fung murder trial told jurors on Friday that the evidence showed her former husband, former father-in-law and former brother-in-law had planned her killing in advance, accusing the three men of telling numerous lies and offering “ridiculous” explanations for evidence found in the case.

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Senior Counsel Charlotte Draycott, delivering the prosecution’s closing submission in the High Court, said the central question for the jury was whether the evidence proved a premeditated plan to kill the 28-year-old socialite.

Choi’s former husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his father Kwong Kau and elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit have pleaded not guilty to murder. All three have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of Choi’s body.

Draycott said disputes over who paid for the Kadooria flat in Ho Man Tin, why it was registered in Kwong Kau’s name and whether the Kwong family had made money through businesses on the mainland were ultimately irrelevant to the murder charge.

What mattered, she said, was that the relationship between Choi and Kwong Kau had deteriorated by late 2022 and early 2023.

The prosecution said that if Kwong Kau refused to sign documents authorizing the sale of the flat, Choi would receive the sale proceeds, while Kwong stood to benefit if Choi died or disappeared.

Draycott traced the relationship between Choi and the Kwong family over about 14 years, saying Choi continued supporting the family after separating from Alex Kwong.

She described the Kwongs as becoming like “parasites,” with Choi paying their living expenses while the family helped care for her two children with Alex Kwong.

Draycott said the arrangement had initially benefited both sides, allowing Choi’s four children to maintain close contact while she continued her life with her later partner, Chris Tam Fong-chun.

But she said money could corrode personal relationships, and tensions later emerged at the Kadooria flat over issues including the upbringing of the children.

The prosecution said resentment may have accumulated on both sides before tensions escalated following a dispute involving one of Choi’s daughters becoming ill.

Draycott told jurors that Choi was “obviously not perfect” and Kwong Kau was not entirely without merit, but said any family conflict could not excuse what the prosecution alleged the defendants later did.

Prosecution points to rented village house and equipment

Draycott said the prosecution’s case of premeditation was supported by the rental of a village house in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po, and the purchase of equipment before Choi’s death.

She said Kwong Kau falsely told the landlord that the property was for a son returning from overseas, while evidence showed he had never stayed overnight at the premises.

The prosecution also rejected explanations given by Kwong Kau and Anthony Kwong for items purchased in Shanghai Street, arguing that the purchases showed preparations had been made to dismember and dispose of Choi’s body.

Draycott questioned the credibility of Kwong Kau’s explanation that he bought knives and a chopping board out of hygiene concerns, pointing out that he had also purchased a second-hand refrigerator.

She further argued that Kwong Kau’s decision not to purchase a bone grinder was motivated solely by his reluctance to spend money.

The prosecution argued that the three defendants’ behavior after arriving at the Lung Mei Village house also pointed to advance planning.

Draycott said the men appeared calm and showed no signs of surprise, fear or confusion, suggesting they already knew what was going to happen.

She said the operation had been carefully planned and argued that, had police acted a day later, the village house might already have been completely cleared.

The prosecution maintained that the killing was not an accident or an impulsive act, but the result of a plan carried out jointly by the three defendants.

