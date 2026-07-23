ImmD arrests couple after forensic tests show missing SAR passport pages were torn out

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The Immigration Department arrested a couple in Lam Tin on Thursday evening after forensic tests by the Government Laboratory confirmed that four missing pages in a Hong Kong woman's SAR passport had been forcibly torn out, refuting her viral online claims of a manufacturing defect.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday night, Chief Immigration Officer (Outside Investigation) Tang Wai-yip said investigators seized the passport for scientific testing after the 27-year-old woman claimed on social media platform Threads that a printing error had led Japanese authorities to deny her entry earlier this week.

Chief Immigration Officer (Outside Investigation) Tang Wai-yip

Forensic analysis by the Government Laboratory detected paper fiber residues left by human tampering where pages 15 through 18 were missing, proving the pages had been forcibly ripped out rather than omitted during production.

Armed with the forensic findings, officers arrested the 27-year-old woman and her 34-year-old boyfriend—both Hong Kong residents—at Ping Chun House, Ping Tin Estate in Lam Tin for suspected offenses of altering a travel document without lawful authority, possessing and using an unlawfully altered travel document, and misleading Immigration Service members. Both were detained for further investigation.

Travel records show booklet was intact when issued

Officials noted that the passport was issued eight years ago in 2018, and immigration records showed the woman had used the same booklet to travel to multiple destinations without issue—confirming the document was intact when issued.

The department reiterated that every SAR passport is produced at its high-security printing center under strict computer monitoring and undergoes manual page-by-page inspection before collection, making a factory binding omission impossible.

Viral post drew over 1.1 million views

The woman and her boyfriend had planned a week-long birthday trip to Japan starting Monday, November 23, before Japanese immigration officers spotted that her passport jumped directly from page 14 to page 19 and placed her on an immediate return flight to Hong Kong.

In a Threads post that garnered more than 1.1 million views, the woman claimed the center stitching showed no signs of tearing and alleged that airport immigration staff in Hong Kong had confirmed the defect upon her return.

source: Threads

When summoned to the Tseung Kwan O headquarters on Wednesday to give a statement and apply for a replacement passport, she retracted her claim that immigration officers had blamed a printing error, though she continued to insist online that she had never damaged the booklet.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, altering an SAR passport without lawful authority—or possessing or using an altered travel document—carries a maximum penalty of a HK$150,000 fine and 14 years' imprisonment upon conviction, with aiders and abettors liable to the same punishment. Meanwhile, misleading Immigration Service members under the Immigration Service Ordinance carries a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and six months' imprisonment.