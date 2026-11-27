Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal has unanimously overturned the convictions of a young man with autism who was previously found guilty of insulting the national and regional flags after pulling on flagpoles in Sham Shui Po on National Day in 2022.

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The appellant, Wong, who was 19 at the time of the incident, had been convicted after trial of one count of insulting the national flag and two counts of insulting the regional flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, receiving a detention order at a rehabilitation center.

Prosecutors alleged that on October 1, 2022, he publicly and intentionally insulted a national flag at the junction of Nam Cheong Street and Ki Lung Street, and insulted a total of four regional flags at two nearby intersections along Lai Chi Kok Road and Tsui Yu Road. After the High Court dismissed his initial appeal, Wong took his case to the city's highest court.

Intent to demean required under law

During the final appeal, the defense argued that Wong had no intention of insulting the flags when he bent the poles, noting that both offenses require proof of specific intent.

Lawyers for the appellant suggested that his actions were compulsive and that he would have reacted the same way even if surrounded by other red banners, such as Manchester United football flags.

Conversely, the Department of Justice contended that while insulting the national flag requires specific intent, proving recklessness was sufficient for the regional flag offenses.

In a judgment handed down today, Permanent Judge Joseph Fok ruled that both offenses require proof that the defendant acted deliberately to insult the flags by intending to undermine their dignity, stating that mere recklessness is not enough.

Justice Fok noted that because many different actions can constitute an insult to a flag, the more inconspicuous the act, the stronger the evidence must be to prove genuine intent to insult.

Lower courts failed to properly assess medical evidence

The top court found that both the trial magistrate and the High Court judge failed to properly analyze whether Wong's criminal intent was proven beyond a reasonable doubt. While the trial magistrate considered whether Wong intentionally bent the flagpoles, the court failed to examine whether he did so with the specific purpose of insulting the flags themselves.

Furthermore, the Court of Final Appeal criticized the High Court's decision to reject new expert medical reports submitted during the earlier appeal.

Justice Fok wrote that the new evidence directly supported the defense's argument that Wong lacked any insulting intent, indicating instead that his autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder caused him to impulsively bend the poles after being triggered by rows of fluttering flags.

Emphasizing the interests of justice, the top court ruled that the lower court should have admitted and considered the medical reports regardless of why they were not presented during the original trial.

With the full agreement of the other judges on the bench, Justice Fok allowed the appeal and quashed all convictions against Wong.