Hong Kong male workers took home nearly a quarter more than their female counterparts in the third quarter of 2026, underscoring an enduring gender wage gap even as the city's overall median salary slipped slightly, according to the latest figures from the Census and Statistics Department.

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Between July and September, the median monthly employment earnings for male workers stood at HK$25,000, outstripping the female median of HK$20,100 by HK$4,900.

That discrepancy means men earned roughly 24.4 percent more than women across the city's workforce, excluding foreign domestic helpers.

The gap widened in part due to divergent earnings trajectories over the course of the year. While men's median monthly wages held firm at HK$25,000 throughout the first three quarters of 2026, female earnings saw notable volatility — rising from HK$20,500 in the first quarter to HK$20,800 in the second, before tumbling by HK$700 in the third quarter.

This downward pressure on women’s earnings helped drag the overall citywide median monthly wage down by 1.71 percent to HK$23,000 in the third quarter, compared with the HK$23,400 benchmark recorded in both the first and second quarters. An employee taking home more than HK$23,000 per month out-earns half of the local labor force.

Financial sector posts largest cash disparity at over HK$11,000

Across individual industries, male professionals consistently commanded higher median incomes than female workers, with the financing and insurance sector exhibiting the widest dollar gap.

While financing and insurance remained the city's highest-paying sector overall—posting a combined median monthly wage of HK$40,000 — men in the industry earned a median of HK$46,100, compared with HK$35,000 for women.

The resulting disparity of HK$11,100 per month represents a relative pay gap of 31.71 percent, the largest absolute difference among all surveyed trades.

In terms of overall industry pay, public administration, social, and personal services ranked second at HK$27,400, followed closely by miscellaneous industries at HK$27,000.

Import and export trade records steepest percentage wage divide

While the financial industry experienced the biggest cash difference, the import/export trade and wholesale sector recorded the steepest proportional wage gap in Hong Kong.

Male employees in import, export, and wholesale earned a median of HK$30,000 per month, whereas female employees earned HK$21,100.

That HK$8,900 difference means male workers earned 42.2 percent more than female staff, marking the widest percentage disparity across all sectors.

Other fields with substantial relative pay imbalances included the financing and insurance sector at 31.71 percent, and retail, accommodation, and food services at 31.58 percent.