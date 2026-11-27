Hong Kong fast-food chain operator Cafe de Coral (0341) saw its net profit surge 116.7 percent year-on-year to HK$101.3 million for the six months ended September, thanks to growth initiatives, operating model optimisation, store network rationalisation, as well as cost efficiency enhancement.

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It declared an interim dividend of 15 HK cents per share, up 50 percent over the same period a year ago.

The restaurant group's revenue decreased 1 percent to HK$3.99 billion.

As of end-September, the company operated 369 stores in Hong Kong, a net decrease of six from end-March, and 193 stores in mainland China, down from 195 six months earlier.

HK income drops, same-store sales remain resilient

For its Hong Kong business, revenue recorded a slight decline of 2.9 percent to HK$3.21 billion, of which revenue from the quick service restaurants division decreased by 4.1 percent to HK$2.32 billion

After a year of business revamp, Café de Coral Fast Food narrowed its same-store sales decline to 2 percent, while Super Super Congee & Noodles effectively halted the decline to nearly flat period-on-period, the company said.

Income from Chinese Mainland operations rose 7.7 percent to HK$790.2 million despite sluggish catering spending.