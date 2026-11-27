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Fairwood interim profit jumps 150pc to HK$33m
23-11-2026 15:27 HKT
HK fast food chain Cafe de Coral sees doubling profit for April-September
04-11-2026 17:29 HKT
BOC Hong Kong's H1 profit up 7 percent, declares special dividend
28-08-2026 17:32 HKT
Shui On Land's H1 profit surges 337pc, declares special dividend
27-08-2026 17:14 HKT
China Telecom interim profit down 15pc, slashes dividend by 11pc
20-08-2026 17:27 HKT
Sands China profit down 3.6pc, interim dividend doubled
14-08-2026 22:11 HKT
CK Asset's underlying profit, dividend up 5 percent in first half
13-08-2026 17:48 HKT
Alice Huang skipped classes, wore designer labels during HKBU days
26-11-2026 11:08 HKT