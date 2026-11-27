Hong Kong basketball fans are set for an early blockbuster matchup as perennial Division A1 rivals South China and Winling were drawn together in Group C for the upcoming 24th Super Kung Sheung Shau Kee Cup International Basketball Invitation Championship.

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The six-day international showcase, organized by the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China (BAHKC) and sponsored by Henderson Land Development Group, will take place from December 15 to 20 at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai.

Friday’s official press conference and draw ceremony revealed that Group C will feature not only the marquee 'Red-Yellow Battle' between South China and Winling, but also an overseas test against the visiting Taiwan Beer basketball team.

Friday’s official press conference and draw ceremony revealed that Group C will feature not only the marquee "Red-Yellow Battle" between South China and Winling, but also an overseas test against the visiting Taiwan Beer basketball team.

The tournament clash comes on the heels of the two local giants' league meeting on November 19, in which South China defeated Winling 89–75 on the back of a game-high 30-point performance from Devonport. The victory extended South China's unbeaten run to six straight games at the top of the Division A1 standings.

South China head coach Lo Yi-ting expressed enthusiastic anticipation about facing Winling and its new head coach so soon. Noting that the Red-Yellow rivalry remains a guaranteed box-office hit, Lo said spectators will be excited to witness another chapter of the classic feud.

South China head coach Lo Yi-ting expressed enthusiastic anticipation about facing Winling and its new head coach so soon. Noting that the Red-Yellow rivalry remains a guaranteed box-office hit, Lo said spectators will be excited to witness another chapter of the classic feud.

He added that testing his squad against overseas challengers like Taiwan Beer will inject valuable competitive intensity as the team prepares for the upcoming domestic playoffs.

Nine teams from across the region and beyond will contest the tournament across three groups.

Group A features local powerhouse Hong Kong Eastern, Tycoon, and Macau Hou Chon. Group B pits Wellman Fukien against the Los Angeles Sleeping Pandas and mainland squad Guangzhou College of Commerce Tiger Sharks.

Preliminary group matches will run from December 15 through 17. The top teams will advance to the semifinals on December 19, culminating in the championship final on December 20.

Decades of heritage and tribute to Lee Shau-kee

Speaking at the ceremony, BAHKC President Reman Chan Siu-wong highlighted the tournament's long-standing lineage, emphasizing that the Super Kung Sheung Cup has served as the city's signature international basketball invitation tournament since its inception in the 1990s.

He noted that Henderson Land shares deep historical ties with Hong Kong sports, making the renewed partnership particularly meaningful.

BAHKC Vice President and Henderson Land Executive Director Suen Kwok-lam shared that this edition carries special significance. The tournament has been named the "Shau Kee Cup" in honor of group founder Dr. Lee Shau-kee, who passed away last year.

BAHKC Chairman Chan Chi-hung emphasized the competition's role in advancing local basketball, underscoring that hosting top-tier teams offers local athletes a vital platform to compete with international and mainland peers, refine their skills, broaden their global perspectives, and lay a solid foundation for Hong Kong basketball.

Nine teams from across the region and beyond will contest the tournament across three groups.