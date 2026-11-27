Manila's US$1.7-billion (HK$13.26 billion) Westside Resort is scheduled to commence the first phase of operations on December 6, debuting with mass gaming areas and a range of dining outlets.

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More sections of the casino resort will be rolled out in phases following the opening, a move expected to boost its capacity to draw international visitors and support tourism-related businesses.

The project is being developed through Entertainment City Resorts Corp, a vehicle majority-owned by Travellers International Hotel Group and its parent, Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group.

"Our decision to invest in Westside Resort is a vote of confidence in the long-term growth of the industry," said Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez, president and chief executive of Travellers International Hotel Group.

"Our strength lies in how our properties complement one another, supported by shared expertise, aligned operations, and a strong organizational culture. With Westside Resort joining our portfolio, we can leverage these strengths to serve a broader market, improve operational efficiencies, and drive growth across our properties," he added.

2,500-room resort with casino, theatres and Michelin dining

At full operation, Westside Resort will offer 2,500 premium guest rooms and suites across three hotel brands, plus gaming facilities with 2,000 electronic gaming machines, more than 250 gaming tables and a range of retail offerings.

Notably, a multi-theatre entertainment district will be anchored by The Grand Opera House, which is designed to stage both international and local productions.

Dining options will include outlets by internationally renowned chefs and MICHELIN-recognised concepts from their home markets, set for their Philippine debut at the resort.