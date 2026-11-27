News of Jensen Huang's shocking return to Nvidia had barely landed when President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of the Nvidia cofounder holding up a red bra, surrounded by security personnel whisking him offstage, blood streaked across his face.

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The image was based on a real photo taken in 2024 when Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and implied that Huang, too, had survived a bid to take him out.

For many women, though, the image spoke insultingly to longstanding frustrations about sexism, double standards and a lack of accountability for men in power -- across politics and business.

Meanwhile, many "tech bros" rushed to Huang's defense over the past couple of weeks. Billionaire Elon Musk was among many people who signed a petition calling for Huang's reinstatement.

Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis described Huang as a "hero" and downplayed the scandal that led to Huang's resignation as less important than the United States winning the AI race against China.

"They're standing up for the idea that certain men can do whatever they want," Cleo Capital Managing Director Sarah Kunst told AFP.

Part of the problem might be "hero worship," she said.

It also reflects the tech industry's mythology around "founder mode" -- the belief that companies thrive when founders stay hands-on rather than cede control to executives.

Huang resigned on November 12 from Nvidia, the company he cofounded and has led for more than three decades, amid allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman that US officials suspect was working for Chinese intelligence, triggering national security concerns.

Another of Huanga's alleged lovers was a subordinate at Nvidia.

"This is a great example of why integrity matters," Kunst said. "As soon as I heard about the honeypot element, it was clear to me that there were lapses in judgment that were really big."

On November 17, board Chairman Harvey Jones said the company "does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO." Then President Donald Trump intervened.

"I made the deal," Trump told CNBC, referring to Huang's reinstatement.

Trump himself was found liable in 2023 for sexual assault and defamation and ordered to pay millions as punishment.

-Dreaded "glass cliff"-

For an industry with very few women as executives, Huang's departure became a brief opportunity for the company's chief financial officer to step into one of the most prominent roles in tech. Nvidia's advanced chips are used to train and run the AI models reshaping modern life.

The board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO on November 12 while they searched for a permanent chief.

It's unclear if Kress wanted the job permanently, but women are often thrown into leadership positions during times of crisis and frequently blamed for any subsequent failure or replaced after things improve.

Nvidia declined to comment.

Australian National University Professor Michelle Ryan coined a term over two decades ago that describes this situation: the "glass cliff" -- women or other under-represented people being appointed to senior roles during a crisis, when risk of failure is high.

Ryan is also the director of the university's Global Institute for Women’s Leadership.

A "glass cliff" situation can also come with intense scrutiny, Ryan told AFP last week, before Huang's reinstatement.

"When you're dealing with a crisis, there’s a whole lot of things that you have to be dealing with. It's not just sort of everyday business and just get on with being a CEO," Ryan said.

Kress tried to reassure analysts and investors that it was "business as usual" during Nvidia's quarterly earning call on November 17, when the company reported blockbuster results.

"Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating, our supply is growing, our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We've got this," Kress said on the call.

The results turned out to be a brief salve for Nvidia's share price, which dropped nearly three percent the following day after already losing more than a quarter of its market value since the initial revelations concerning Huang in late October.

"I can say with a high degree of certainty that what the interim CEO will face, and is facing, is a question of legitimacy," Berkeley Professor Laura Kray told AFP last week. Her research includes the intersection of gender and business management.

Ultimately, a multifaceted pressure campaign from employees, billionaires and President Trump ended Kress's tenure as CEO prematurely.

AFP