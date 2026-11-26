Long before Alice Huang's extramarital affair with Nvidia boss Jensen Huang made global headlines, she frequently skipped classes and wore designer labels during her master’s studies at Hong Kong Baptist University, according to her former classmate cited by The New York Times.

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Alice Huang grew up in Nanzhushan, a town in Xiangtan, Hunan province, home to a state-owned weapons factory where her father, Huang Guobin, worked as a clerk, the report said.

She first studied at a nearby nursing school before leaving her hometown to work at China Central Television, according to the report.

In 2006, she enrolled in a master's programme in media management at Hong Kong Baptist University — where, as her former classmate recalled, she was rarely seen in class but always in designer labels.

Huang Le and her elder sister Huang Yu registered a company at a members-only golf club in Beijing in 2010. However, the firm generated annual revenue of only about US$4,500 (HK$35,100), and then she decided to transfer her stake to her sister in 2014.

Building a chip supply chain

Alice Huang later ventured into investment, teaming up with her husband Kang Wei, who works in the finance sector, to co-invest and gradually build a business network spanning multiple companies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic period, Huang and Kang took part in developing the Yangtze River Delta Artificial Intelligence Advanced Computing Center backed by the support of local authorities.

The project was equipped with Nvidia chips and leased computing power to businesses, making it a key link in the chip supply chain, the report said.

The New York Times noted the chips eventually went to military contractors such as the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and that the computing project paved Alice Huang's way into Jensen Huang's social network.