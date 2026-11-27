Hopeful punters packed the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s iconic Stanley Street off-course betting branch in Central on Friday afternoon, lining up for a chance at a staggering HK$102 million Mark Six first prize.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The massive jackpot comes after no one claimed the top prize in the previous draw, which piloted a rolling bonus system where higher turnover bolstered the prize pool to HK$73 million.

With no winning ticket sold, the rollover pushed Friday night's prize pool past the nine-figure mark. The draw is scheduled for 9.30pm on Saturday.

Known among local lottery enthusiasts as one of the "luckiest" branches in the city, the Stanley Street outlet saw long queues spilling out as office workers and retirees placed their bets, dreaming of life-changing payouts that many said they would dedicate to overseas travel and charitable causes.

Punting on luck: Travel freams and 'vooling off' periods

Among those in line was a worker surnamed Ho, who works nearby and made a deliberate detour to the Central branch.

"The chances of winning here seem higher," Ho said, noting he spent just over HK$100 on a combination of quick-pick tickets and self-selected numbers.

If he wins the first prize, Ho said he plans to travel abroad. However, he emphasized that he would not resign immediately from his job.

"I'd keep working for a bit to let the reality settle and think carefully about how to manage the money first," he explained, adding with a laugh that he was entirely confident of walking away with the prize.

Charitable giving and retirement travel on wish lists

For other hopefuls, sharing their windfall with society topped their post-jackpot priorities.

Lee, a retiree who spent HK$200 on quick-pick selections, said he visited the branch specifically because of its reputation for producing top-tier winners.

"At my age, if I'm lucky enough to win, it's such a rare blessing," Lee said. "The very first thing I'd do is give back through charity."

Lee added that he and his wife had "toiled through hard times for an entire lifetime," and winning would allow them to spend their golden years traveling the world together.

Another bettor, Tang, took a more relaxed approach, wagering just HK$20 on two quick-pick entries. Tang viewed any potential winnings as "unexpected wealth" reliant entirely on luck, sharing that charity donations, real estate purchases, and travel would be his top goals if his numbers were drawn.

"Whether I win or not, I'll let fate decide," Tang said with a smile.