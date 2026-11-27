A shipyard owner in his 70s was rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon after a small crane he was operating malfunctioned, striking him and knocking him into the sea alongside the machinery in Tsing Yi.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Emergency services were alerted around 4pm to an industrial accident at a shipyard located at 88 Tam Kon Shan Road.

Rescuers arrived promptly and pulled the victim from the water. Despite sustaining fractures to his arms and legs, he remained conscious throughout the ordeal and was conveyed by ambulance to the hospital for urgent medical care.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was operating a small crane on the waterfront outside the shipyard when mechanical components unexpectedly came loose.

A section of the crane arm collapsed and struck the elderly proprietor, sending both the man and the equipment tumbling into the sea.

Witnesses noted that the fallen machinery briefly pinned the man's legs underwater before rescue teams arrived to extricate him.

Authorities currently investigating the incident.