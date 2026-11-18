More than 100 customers are feared to have suffered losses exceeding HK$20 million after two luxury consignment shops in Hong Kong abruptly shut down, with their Japanese owner and his wife reportedly unreachable, according to Sing Tao Probe, the sister publication of The Standard.

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The shops, vootic in Causeway Bay and Obsessplanet in Admiralty, stopped responding to customers on Sunday night, with both outlets found closed on Monday (Nov 16).

Customers said they were unable to retrieve luxury goods left for consignment or collect outstanding payments, with some reporting losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police said 37 people had reported suspected outstanding consignment payments involving about HK$14 million at the Causeway Bay shop, while six reports involving about HK$2.6 million were received concerning the Admiralty outlet as of 3pm Tuesday (Nov 17).

The cases have been classified as fraud and are being investigated by the Wan Chai and Central district crime squads.