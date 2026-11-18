Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighted the Northern Metropolis development blueprint during a bilateral meeting with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President.

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The high-level meeting was held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen.

Lee noted that trade and people-to-people ties between the two regions have continued to grow since his official visit to Vietnam two years ago.

John Lee held a bilateral meeting with the President of Vietnam To Lam. (GIS)

Last year, bilateral trade recorded a significant 75 percent surge year-on-year, while Hong Kong investors ranked first among foreign investors in Vietnam, with businesses spanning manufacturing, real estate, infrastructure, and energy.

Meanwhile, Lee introduced the opportunities under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Development Plan, including the strategic layout of the Northern Metropolis and the Northern Metropolis University Town.

To Lam remarked that cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong has yielded numerous positive outcomes since Lee's visit, with collaboration in the economy, trade, investment, and tourism serving as key highlights.

He pointed out that Vietnam is currently Hong Kong’s second-largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Hong Kong ranks as Vietnam's seventh-largest trading partner.

Furthermore, To Lam pledged that Vietnam will continue to support cooperation between Vietnamese authorities, organizations, and citizens and their Hong Kong counterparts, driving the establishment of practical connections and strategic alignments.