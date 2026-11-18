A motorcyclist miraculously survived a dramatic crash on the Island Eastern Corridor on Wednesday afternoon when his bike split in two after slamming into a crash cushion.

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The accident happened at 1.23pm as the man was riding from Chai Wan towards Causeway Bay. He reportedly lost control before striking a crash cushion outside Oi Tung Estate.

The impact tore the motorcycle completely in half, scattering debris across multiple lanes and damaging the nearby guardrail. The force of the collision flung the rider more than 100 meters from the wreckage.

Amazingly, the rider suffered only minor injuries, including a leg wound. He was able to walk back to check his motorcycle and call police before being taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.