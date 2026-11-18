Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has urged voters to actively cast their ballots in the upcoming 2026 Election Committee Subsector (ECSS) Ordinary Elections, which will take place this Sunday.

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Law emphasized that the Election Committee bears the responsibility of nominating and electing the Chief Executive, as well as electing 40 of the city's lawmakers.

She noted that the newly elected committee members will need to actively engage with their respective sectors and offer constructive advice to align with the city's First Five-Year Plan.

Five ordinary polling stations will be set up for the ECSS Ordinary Elections, which will be open between 9am and 6pm.

To cast their votes, voters and authorized representatives must bring the original copy of their valid Hong Kong Identity Card or other specified alternative documents to their allocated polling stations as indicated on their poll cards.