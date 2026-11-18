An 8-year-old pet turtle died after allegedly being thrown from a high-rise building in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday (Nov 18), and its 69-year-old owner was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

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A security guard patrolling Fu Wan House at Fu Cheong Estate shortly before noon found the turtle, identified as a red-eared slider (Trachemys scripta elegans), lying on the ground outside the building.

The turtle, measuring about 8 inches long, was suspected of falling from a height. Its shell was shattered and blood was visible at the scene. The guard immediately reported the incident to police.

Officers arrived and confirmed that the turtle had died. After an initial investigation, police located the 69-year-old owner in a flat on the 10th floor of Fu Wan House.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and is being detained for questioning.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals later sent staff to retrieve the turtle's body. The area outside the building, including a park undergoing maintenance by the Housing Department, was cordoned off.

The case has been referred to the Sham Shui Po district crime squad team 2 for further investigation.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance (Cap. 169), anyone convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal faces a maximum penalty of HK$200,000 and three years in prison.