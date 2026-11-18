The government proposed on Wednesday to criminalize improper conduct involving mobile subscriber identity module (SIM) cards, including “name-lending” and the unauthorized trading of registered cards to combat telephone fraud.

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Lawmaker Grace Chan Man-yee raised concerns in the Legislative Council that some people hand over registered SIM cards to fraud syndicates through various means.

In response, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li said the government proposed reducing the registration limit for pre-paid SIM (PPS) cards from 10 to three per person, per telecommunications service provider (TSP).

The government also proposed criminalizing certain improper conduct involving SIM cards, including providing personal information to register a card intended for another person’s use, as well as buying, selling, renting, borrowing or otherwise supplying or acquiring registered SIM cards without lawful authority, reasonable excuse or justification.

Chan said the government was preparing details of the proposed legislative amendments and planned to consult the public and the industry in the coming months. The proposed legal framework was intended to combat the illegal leasing and sale of registered SIM cards, lower the standard of proof and make law enforcement more effective.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Communications Authority has required TSPs to step up monitoring and conduct further verification of users whose PPS card registrations approach the current limit. If users selected for spot checks cannot verify their registration information as instructed by their TSP, the relevant cards will be deregistered and rendered invalid, Chan said.

Since February 2023, TSPs have conducted multiple rounds of verification, resulting in the cancellation of about 4.2 million PPS card registrations for failure to meet verification requirements. Suspicious cases have been referred to the police, he said.

Chan also said the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau was reviewing the legal framework to encourage technology and telecommunications companies to strengthen their efforts to detect and remove content related to financial fraud. The bureau expected to consult the public on the proposal by the end of the year.