Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) wrapped up BIGBANG’s four sold-out concerts at Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday, drawing over 150,000 fans and setting a new Hong Kong record for the highest attendance ever achieved by a concert series from a Korean musical group.

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Additionally, Hong Kong hosted the most shows on BIGBANG’s current world tour, and the four performances marked a new high for the most concerts staged during a single visit by a Korean act at KTSP since its grand opening.

Throughout the four-night run, the members of BIGBANG expressed gratitude to their fans with “Thank you, Hong Kong” and “I love you Hong Kong”. Speaking in both English and Cantonese, the group praised Hong Kong as one of the best and most vibrant stops on their tour, creating unforgettable, emotional moments for thousands of attendees.

​Despite experiencing showers and intense sunshine, operations including crowd management during admission and departure, official merchandise sales, luggage storage and transportation across all four events ran smoothly, according to KTSP.

The park said the influx of fans from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, and overseas provided a massive boost to the local economy. Nearby businesses and food and beverage outlets reported a significant surge in customer traffic, with several reporting revenue increases of around 30 percent compared to standard trading days.

"BIGBANG's four Hong Kong concerts showcased both Hong Kong's unique strengths as Asia's Events Capital and Kai Tak Sports Park's capability and potential to host major international entertainment events. The support and cooperation of fans helped create a safe, smooth, and unforgettable concert experience," Andrew Kam Min-Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Kai Tak Sports Park, said.

Looking ahead, KTSP is preparing to host several other international performances in the coming months, including Korean group BTS, singer Charlie Puth, and Bruno Mars.