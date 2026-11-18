The operator of Hong Kong’s parking meter system will pay the government about HK$1.3 million in compensation after a faulty software update caused a four-hour territory-wide outage earlier this month.

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Speaking at the Legislative Council, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan noted that the Transport Department had ordered the operator to repair the system immediately after the meters broke down on November 3. A review of the operator’s report found that the outage was caused by a software update made earlier that morning.

She said the update had a flaw that prevented the backend system from connecting to the parking meters. There was no network breach or hacking, and no personal or payment data was leaked. The operator has refunded affected users at the department’s request and pledged to pay the government about HK$1.3 million in compensation.

Lawmaker Aaron Bok Kwok-ming raised concerns that the smart meters relied too heavily on a single backend system or network point, leaving them vulnerable to a system-wide failure. He called for an independent technical review of the system’s resilience.

Chan said the Transport Department and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department had reviewed the system’s engineering design and change-management processes. They had urged the operator to strengthen system monitoring.

Chan called the operator’s actions unacceptable, saying it had released the flawed update without prior testing. Although the system had primary and backup networks, the operator updated both at the same time, preventing the backup from taking over when the primary system failed.

The operator has pledged to conduct rigorous stress tests to simulate real-world conditions before future updates and to roll them out in stages before full implementation, she added.

Bok also asked about the contract’s requirements for system availability, incident reporting and recovery times. He suggested introducing improvement plans and performance measures to address service disruptions.

Chan said the Transport Department would regularly assess the operator’s performance and impose penalties if it found that the company had failed to meet its contractual obligations.

Lawmaker David Lam Tzit-yuen, meanwhile, raised concerns that QR codes on the meters sometimes failed to work in rainy weather. Chan acknowledged that outdoor meters could be affected by weather and said the government was exploring solutions, including protective coatings and improved maintenance.