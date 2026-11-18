Hong Kong police have arrested 11 people in connection with a scam syndicate that sold invalid Apple gift cards online at below-market prices and recruited people to meet buyers in person, duping victims out of more than HK$650,000.

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Yuen Chin-tung, senior inspector of Kowloon East Regional Technology and Financial Crime Unit, said on Wednesday that police had recently noted an increase in online scams involving electronic gift cards. They targeted a local syndicate linked to at least 35 similar cases.

The group allegedly bought large numbers of SIM cards registered under other people’s names to open accounts on online shopping platforms. Members also approached prospective buyers directly, offering gift cards at discounted prices.

After buyers transferred money to designated bank accounts, the syndicate sent them invalid redemption codes. In some cases, it arranged face-to-face transactions to lower buyers’ suspicions.

Yuen said the syndicate recruited people on social media, offering HK$300 to HK$500 to meet buyers in person. Many were not paid after completing the tasks and instead became accomplices in the fraud.

Police said the largest individual case involved a loss of more than HK$270,000. Investigators also found that the syndicate controlled at least 24 bank accounts used to receive scam proceeds. Four of them were allegedly used to launder at least HK$17 million in proceeds from other scams.

Over the past week, police arrested seven men and four women, aged between 19 and 74. Those arrested included the 27-year-old alleged mastermind, people who registered phone numbers and online shopping accounts, the couriers who met buyers, and bank account holders.

Police seized 10 SIM cards from the alleged mastermind, as well as mobile phones, other phone cards and cash.