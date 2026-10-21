Morning Recap - October 21, 2026

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Man rescued unconscious after suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge

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A man was rescued unconscious after a suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge early on Wednesday.

DH raids beauty premises over unregistered injections, seizes 'human tissue' product, arrests woman

The Department of Health has raided four beauty service premises in Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long, seizing over 100 vials of suspected Part 1 poisons for injection and more than 70 vials of suspected unregistered pharmaceutical products for injection.

Fraudster poses as Fire Station Officer in wheelchair deposit scam

A scam involving fake orders has resurfaced, this time with a fraudster posing as a Fire Station Officer to trick a physiotherapy clinic.

Fire at Wong Chuk Hang temple, suspected caused by incense igniting metal rack

A fire broke out at Tai Wong Ye Temple at 1 Nam Long Shan Road in Wong Chuk Hang on Tuesday, with police receiving multiple reports of smoke and flames around 11.41am.

4 boys aged 13 to 17 arrested after child slapped and pushed in Sai Wan Ho alley

Police have arrested four boys aged between 13 and 17 after a video circulated online showing a child being pushed and slapped by several people in a Sai Wan Ho alley, with one person heard saying "I'm your boss."

Teenager arrested for arson after burning child's bicycle in Kwai Fong Estate

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for arson after a child's bicycle was set on fire at a car park podium garden in Kwai Fong Estate on Tuesday night.

Man injured in knife attack near Tuen Mun convenience store

A 61-year-old man was injured in a suspected knife attack near a convenience store in Tuen Mun on Tuesday night.

World/China

France to deploy troops, admits to failures over weekend unrest

France will reinforce police with troops and mount a huge security operation for more protests planned on Saturday, the government said on Tuesday, acknowledging failures in its response to last weekend's violence.

Photo: Reuters

New Paris curfew ordered in parts of city from 2100 GMT Tuesday

Paris police ordered a new curfew for parts of the city for Tuesday overnight, after one the previous night that authorities said resulted in calm being restored following weekend riots and looting.

Photo: Reuters

Shark kills woman swimming off South Africa's Eastern Cape

A 65-year-old woman was killed by a shark at a popular beach off the coast of South Africa's Eastern Cape province on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with family

Prince Harry has said he hoped to reconcile with King Charles and the rest of his family with whom he fell out when he moved to the United States six years ago.

Photo: Reuters

4 workers fall at TSMC's Kaohsiung plant after steel beam screws snap, 3 dead

Four workers fell from height at TSMC's F22 plant in the Nanzih campus in Kaohsiung on Tuesday evening during steel beam installation work, leaving three dead and one critically injured in intensive care.

China Times

Market

Dow leads Wall Street higher, investors focus on healthcare stocks

The Dow led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as investors focused on value stocks such as healthcare, while technology lagged after rebounding a day earlier.

Netflix issues weak fourth-quarter forecast as company seeks to kick-start growth

Netflix issued a weaker-than-expected forecast for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, days after the streaming pioneer laid off 6% of its workforce and replaced two of its top programming executives.

File Photo/Reuters

SpaceX quarterly revenue jumps, beats estimates as AI business surges

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday said its third-quarter revenue more than doubled, beating estimates as AI and Starlink grew, while capital spending nearly tripled as it invested in compute infrastructure, sending its shares up about 3% in extended trading.

Qualcomm to cut jobs worldwide in performance-focused layoffs, internal memo shows

Qualcomm will cut jobs globally in a "performance-focused reduction" following its annual employee reviews, CEO Cristiano Amon told staff in a memo on Monday reviewed by Reuters, with notifications set to begin in November.

File Photo/Reuters

Sport

PSG sink Barcelona in six-goal thriller, Liverpool and Man City win

Paris St Germain underlined their status as European champions by beating Barcelona 4-2 in a blockbuster Champions League clash on Tuesday, while Liverpool and Manchester City also claimed victories.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Beyond the boardroom: showcasing Hong Kong's unique charm to the world

As Hong Kong hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting, a two-day milestone which concludes today, global policymakers are deeply engaged in critical macroeconomic dialogues. However, the true strategic value of this high-level gathering extends far beyond the formal confines of the conference hall.

Opinion

ESG: the scarless procedure reversing metabolic syndrome | Health Decoder | Dr Dennis Lam

Ask a patient in Hong Kong living with severe obesity about their treatment options, and many will share how challenging it is to find the right path forward. While laparoscopic bariatric surgery remains a highly effective, gold-standard intervention for many individuals, not every candidate is suited for or comfortable with a major operation.

Why Korean investors are turning to covered call ETFs | ETF Compass | CSOP Intelligence

The Korean market's dramatic reversal has been one of 2026's most striking market stories. After leading performance in the first half, the KOSPI index has fallen by around 30 percent from its peak.

Hong Kong's next act: a global performing arts hub | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong's ambition to become a leading international center for the performing arts came into sharper focus this month.