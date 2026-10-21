Fire at Wong Chuk Hang temple, suspected caused by incense igniting metal rack

A fire broke out at Tai Wong Ye Temple at 1 Nam Long Shan Road in Wong Chuk Hang on Tuesday, with police receiving multiple reports of smoke and flames around 11.41am.

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Firefighters arrived with one jet and one breathing apparatus team and extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes. Initial investigations suggest incense may have ignited a nearby metal rack. No one was injured.

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Video circulating online showed flames and thick smoke billowing from the temple roof. The temple corridor and incense area showed scorch marks, with large amounts of ash, charred debris and clutter on the ground, some items burned beyond recognition, and a nearby metal rack blackened. Large areas of black smoke staining were visible on the eaves and canopy.

Several red fire extinguishers were scattered on the ground, some covered in black marks and others lying near the corridor entrance. A tiled mural nearby remained intact, but charred cardboard boxes and other clutter were piled below it. A man and a woman were cleaning up at the scene.