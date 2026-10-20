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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Police and firefighters tighten land, sea, and air security for APEC summit

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Hong Kong security forces have mounted an extensive land, sea, and air defense deployment around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai to ensure the smooth running of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting.

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Regarding airspace security, a temporary restricted flying zone has been established, extending 3km from the Wan Chai venue. Operating small unmanned aircraft without authorization within the zone is strictly prohibited. 

Police and the Civil Aviation Department warned that violators face fines of up to HK$100,000 and two years' imprisonment upon conviction. They urged members of the public and drone enthusiasts not to defy the law.

On the ground, traffic diversions and temporary clearways have been enforced along Harbour Road and Convention Avenue, with nearby metered parking spaces closed to accommodate dedicated APEC buses.

The Fire Services Department has also activated special safety measures, inspecting facilities near the venue, critical infrastructure, and older buildings undergoing renovation to ensure fire safety equipment remains operational.

Firefighters have increased inspections at hardware stores and chemical suppliers to prevent illegal storage of hazardous goods, while stepping up operations against illicit fueling spots across the city.

 

APEC Finance Ministers' MeetingHong Kong security

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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