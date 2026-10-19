Man injured in knife attack near Tuen Mun convenience store

A 61-year-old man was injured in a suspected knife attack near a convenience store in Tuen Mun on Tuesday night.

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Police received a report from a passer-by at 8.42pm that someone appeared to be injured outside a convenience store on Yan Oi Tong Circuit. Officers found the man with injuries to his abdomen and hand. He was conscious and taken to Tuen Mun Hospital.

Initial investigations suggest the man had been attacked with a knife, though the motive is unknown. Police found a fruit knife about 15cm long at the scene, believed to be related to the case. The case has been classified as wounding and handed to the Tuen Mun police district crime investigation team. No arrests have been made.

The injured man is understood to be a Vietnamese national holding a Hong Kong identity card.