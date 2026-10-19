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CHINA

4 workers fall at TSMC's Kaohsiung plant after steel beam screws snap, 3 dead

CHINA
41 mins ago
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China Times
China Times

Four workers fell from height at TSMC's F22 plant in the Nanzih campus in Kaohsiung on Tuesday evening during steel beam installation work, leaving three dead and one critically injured in intensive care.

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The accident occurred at 4.53pm during the P4 new construction project. The four workers, employed by contractor Shang Hao Machinery Co Ltd, were installing equipment on the outside of the third floor when connecting plate screws suddenly snapped, causing the giant component to lose support and fall, pulling the workers down.

Rescuers found three workers without breathing or heartbeat at the scene. The fourth was conscious but seriously injured. They were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Southern Taiwan Science Park Bureau said it has ordered a halt to steel beam lifting work at the P4 site and barred anyone from disturbing the scene. It said it would assist victims' families with funeral and compensation matters and would impose work stoppages and fines under the Occupational Safety and Health Act pending investigation.

TSMC said its dedicated rescue personnel provided first aid immediately and notified authorities. It said the site falls under the contractor's responsibility, the works have been voluntarily suspended, and its safety team is cooperating with authorities to clarify the cause. It will urge and assist the contractor with follow-up condolences and aftercare for families.

TSMC construction accident Kaohsiung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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