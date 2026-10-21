4 boys aged 13 to 17 arrested after child slapped and pushed in Sai Wan Ho alley

Police have arrested four boys aged between 13 and 17 after a video circulated online showing a child being pushed and slapped by several people in a Sai Wan Ho alley, with one person heard saying "I'm your boss."

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Police said they noticed the video, which showed a boy being attacked by four boys in an alley at around 3am on October 19. The Eastern police district launched an investigation and arrested four local boys aged 13 to 17 on Monday on suspicion of inciting others to become members of an illegal society and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All are being detained. The Eastern police district anti-triad unit is following up.

The video showed a youth in a physical confrontation with a man in black in the alley, with several others nearby. A man in a cap suddenly pushed the youth to the ground and hit him on the head while swearing. The youth raised his hands to block, and the man in black then slapped him. Before leaving, the man in the cap warned the youth: "Remember, I'm your boss!"