Man rescued unconscious after suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge

A man was rescued unconscious after a suspected jump from Ting Kau Bridge early on Wednesday.

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Police received a report from Tsing Ma control area staff around 1am that a seven-seater vehicle was found parked on the hard shoulder towards Tuen Mun, with suspicions someone had jumped.

Rescuers launched a search and marine police eventually pulled the man from the water. He was unconscious and taken to Yan Chai Hospital.

The vehicle remained on the bridge while officers investigated. Police have not found a suicide note in the vehicle and are looking into the cause.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.