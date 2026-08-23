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NEWS

Teenager arrested for arson after burning child's bicycle in Kwai Fong Estate

NEWS
26 mins ago
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A 14-year-old boy was arrested for arson after a child's bicycle was set on fire at a car park podium garden in Kwai Fong Estate on Tuesday night.

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Police received a report at 11.19pm that two youths had set a child's bicycle alight at the podium garden opposite Kwai Shun House. A security guard put out the fire and called police. Firefighters found the cause suspicious and referred the case to police.

Police found a 14-year-old boy nearby with injuries to his face and forearm. Initial investigations suggest he accidentally burned himself when a flash fire occurred while someone used a gas canister and lighter to burn the bicycle. He was arrested on suspicion of arson and is being detained. The Kwai Tsing police district crime investigation team is following up and searching for another youth involved.

The boy was conscious and taken to Princess Margaret Hospital.

Photos from the scene showed a child's bicycle severely burned, with scorch marks on the ground and a cleaver, gas canister and lighter nearby. Police cordoned off the area for investigation.

arson Kwai Fong Estate teenager arrested

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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