Teenager arrested for arson after burning child's bicycle in Kwai Fong Estate

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Drunk patient arrested over setting fire in Kwong Wah Hospital
23-08-2026 17:05 HKT
Man sets fire to sportswear store in Kowloon Bay, staff injured
28-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Man sets hair on fire at University MTR Station
04-03-2026 13:00 HKT
Tin Yat Estate resident, 28, arrested over suspected bin arson
18-12-2025 00:46 HKT
Man faces murder and arson charges after Tuen Mun flat fire
02-12-2025 14:55 HKT
Coffee machine fire at Causeway Bay cafe investigated as arson
21-10-2025 01:43 HKT
Ukrainian man in court over arson attacks linked to UK PM Starmer
21-05-2025 19:53 HKT
UK police arrest man for arson after fire at PM Starmer's house
13-05-2025 17:15 HKT
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT