logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fraudster poses as Fire Station Officer in wheelchair deposit scam

NEWS
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A scam involving fake orders has resurfaced, this time with a fraudster posing as a Fire Station Officer to trick a physiotherapy clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A clinic staff member posted on Threads on Tuesday that they had received a call from a man claiming to be a "Fire Station Officer," who said several colleagues were injured and needed treatment, booking six appointments at once. However, before the first appointment on Tuesday, the man called to say he urgently needed 20 electric wheelchairs and asked the clinic to pay a deposit on his behalf to a designated "medical company."

The staff member became suspicious and checked online, discovering the supplier's name had previously been used in scams. They refused to transfer the money and avoided a loss. The six booked appointments all failed to show up. The poster criticised the scammer for not only attempting fraud but also occupying appointment slots needed by genuine patients, urging the public to stay alert.

Similar scams have occurred before. In January last year, fraudsters posing as Macau fire department personnel called two car repair shops, claiming the department urgently needed to replace more than ten tyres and that the "original supplier had fallen out with the director," asking the shops to order on their behalf and promising they could keep the difference. The shops received fake transfer screenshots, believed them and transferred money to the designated supplier, only realising it was a scam when asked to buy more tyres. The two shops lost over HK$270,000 in total.

The Police Anti-Deception Coordination Centre has urged businesses not to be blinded by profits from large orders and not to pay deposits easily. They should verify callers' identities by searching for the organisation's contact number on official websites, check suspicious information on the Scameter website or app, and call the Anti-Scam Helpline 18222 if in doubt.

scam fake order Fire Station Officer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A general view of Shwe Kokko city, a casino, entertainment and tourism complex in Myanmar, seen from Thailand's side of the border, after Thailand cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five border areas in Myanmar, in an effort to curb scam centers, amid growing pressure on the illegal compounds that have ensnared vast numbers of multinational victims, in Mae Sot District, Tak province, Thailand, February 19, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
China sentences to death Myanmar scam clan members
CHINA
13-10-2026 17:37 HKT
File Photo
Philippines arrests 244 'mostly Chinese' workers in online scam crackdown, including one Hongkonger
WORLD
04-10-2026 17:28 HKT
A drone view of the site of Legend Innovation Co., Ltd., also known as Meun Chey Commercial City or Legend Park, linked to online scam operations and forced labour abuses, in Tbong Wat village, Krabao commune, Komchay Mea district, Prey Veng province, Cambodia, September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn
Cambodia to target scam 'masterminds' as critics question crackdown's effectiveness
WORLD
25-09-2026 16:06 HKT
Bank of America's logo adorns the facade of its office in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Arlyn McAdorey
Banks warn AI shopping bots raise scam, fraud and data-privacy risks
WORLD
22-09-2026 20:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Woman loses over $250,000 in mooncake voucher scam as online fraud surges
NEWS
18-09-2026 16:31 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Police freeze $100k in scam funds, but victim may need to pay almost as much to get it back
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-09-2026 12:40 HKT
Two men arrested over $600,000 phone scam ring run from hotel room
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:54 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong resident loses $1m after falling for fake customer service phone scam
NEWS
28-08-2026 15:14 HKT
(Photo from CyberDefender)
HK woman scammed twice over $1.5m fraud in a month
NEWS
24-08-2026 20:15 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
15 hours ago
Severe congestion and staffing shortages at the New Huanggang Port spark calls for manpower review
NEWS
18 hours ago
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.