logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

New Paris curfew ordered in parts of city from 2100 GMT Tuesday

WORLD
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paris police ordered a new curfew for parts of the city for Tuesday overnight, after one the previous night that authorities said resulted in calm being restored following weekend riots and looting.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fresh curfew runs from 2100 GMT Tuesday to 0400 GMT Wednesday and applies to the Republique public square in the city's central east, where many weekend clashes took place, and in the central les Halles district which is full of shops.

A ban was also issued for any public gatherings from 1800 GMT Tuesday in les Halles, near the presidential palace, the parliament and senate buildings, the Champs-Elysees shopping avenue, in the Vendome square where jewellery stores are located and near train stations.

AFP

Paris curfewFrance unrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
France to deploy troops, admits to failures over weekend unrest
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
France imposes curfews in parts of Paris, other cities after weekend of riots
WORLD
20-10-2026 00:58 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Shark kills woman swimming off South Africa's Eastern Cape
WORLD
46 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with family
WORLD
2 hours ago
Destroyed military vehicles reportedly belonging to Saudi-backed forces following fighting with Houthis. (AFP)
Britain says it will carry out defensive air missions over Saudi Arabia
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP French police officers check a person during a partial curfew in Lyon on October 19, 2026, following weekend demonstrations over soaring prices degenerated into some of the worst street violence in recent years.
An unhappy republic: France's troubles extend beyond the street
WORLD
11 hours ago
Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy made by Novo Nordisk are seen at a pharmacy in London, Britain March 8, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
As weight-loss drug users turn to dietary supplements, doctors, regulators raise flags
WORLD
12 hours ago
To develop the heat storms concept, Reuters analyzed more than 600 billion temperatures for more than 1 million spots on the globe since 1960. Reuters
How (and why) we developed 'The Age of Heat Storms'
WORLD
12 hours ago
Protesters gather to demonstrate against the high cost of living in Milan on October 17 (AFP)
Italy to send 500 troops to Milan after clashes
WORLD
13 hours ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, after a joint news conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
Zelenskiy to meet Witkoff as Trump praises Russia and rebukes Ukraine
WORLD
13 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
17 hours ago
Severe congestion and staffing shortages at the New Huanggang Port spark calls for manpower review
NEWS
20 hours ago
Police and firefighters tighten land, sea, and air security for APEC summit
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.