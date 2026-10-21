New Paris curfew ordered in parts of city from 2100 GMT Tuesday

Paris police ordered a new curfew for parts of the city for Tuesday overnight, after one the previous night that authorities said resulted in calm being restored following weekend riots and looting.

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The fresh curfew runs from 2100 GMT Tuesday to 0400 GMT Wednesday and applies to the Republique public square in the city's central east, where many weekend clashes took place, and in the central les Halles district which is full of shops.

A ban was also issued for any public gatherings from 1800 GMT Tuesday in les Halles, near the presidential palace, the parliament and senate buildings, the Champs-Elysees shopping avenue, in the Vendome square where jewellery stores are located and near train stations.

AFP