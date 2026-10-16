Morning Recap - October 16, 2026

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48 lifts at two estates missing fire-resistant door frames; EMSD refers case to police

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department has found serious deficiencies in lift replacement works carried out by Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited at two Tenants Purchase Scheme estates, involving 48 lifts, and has referred the case to police.

Housing Authority to pursue liability over lift installation breaches

The Hong Kong Housing Authority said on Thursday it has been informed by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department that there were serious deficiencies during lift replacement works at two Tenants Purchase Scheme estates, Pok Hong Estate in Sha Tin and Tsui Ping (North) Estate in Kwun Tong, in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Govt to table regulations on private healthcare fee transparency, measures from August next year

The government plans to introduce subsidiary legislation requiring licensed private healthcare institutions to provide price information to the public and licensed private hospitals to give patients service fee estimates for "specified treatments and procedures," with measures for private hospitals expected to take effect as early as August next year.

Hospital Authority appeals for urgent liver transplant for 13-year-old boy

The Hospital Authority has issued an urgent appeal for a liver transplant for a 13-year-old boy who is in serious condition at Queen Mary Hospital.

Man arrested after attacking colleague with cleaver at Fan Kam Road village house

A 48-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking his colleague with a cleaver at a village house on Fan Kam Road on Thursday afternoon.

Fire in back staircase of Sham Shui Po tenement building

A fire broke out in the back staircase of a tenement building in Sham Shui Po early on Friday, with clutter catching alight.

Woman suspected of throwing dog into sea in Sai Wan Ho, police investigate animal cruelty

Police are investigating a suspected animal cruelty case after a woman was reported to have thrown a dog into the sea at a waterfront park in Sai Wan Ho on Thursday afternoon.

Tesla and KMB bus collide in Kowloon Tong, car mounts pavement and damages railing

A Tesla and a KMB bus collided at a junction in Kowloon Tong on Thursday evening, sending the car onto the pavement where it damaged a railing.

2 more arrested in Mong Kok drug den crackdown

Mong Kok police have arrested two more men in an operation codenamed "Fairlaw" targeting the masterminds and operators of drug dens in the district since June.

4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Kwun Tong Bypass, all lanes closed

Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the Kwun Tong Bypass on Thursday night, prompting the closure of all lanes near the Hongkong Post building.

(Video) Drunken woman refuses to pay $200 taxi fare in Kwai Chung, argues with driver

A video circulating online on Thursday shows a man and woman arguing outside the vehicle entrance of Kwai Fong Estate, with the man shouting that police are coming and that she fell on her own. The woman, visibly emotional, accuses him of hurting and hitting her, while he denies touching her and says she bumped into him.

Market

S&P 500 ends higher as traders shift from AI to healthcare

The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, springing back from early losses as investors concerned about AI stocks shifted into Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth and other healthcare and consumer stocks.

Tesla set to unveil next generation Roadster sports EV after years of delay

Tesla is set to unveil its redesigned Roadster on Thursday, nearly nine years after it first showed a next-generation version of its electric sports car.

World/China

US considers hitting Iran with 'Mother of All Bombs': CNN

The United States is considering using its biggest non-nuclear bomb against Iran if President Donald Trump should decide to renew combat in the war that has hit a deadlock, CNN reported Thursday.

Ukraine hits Russian refinery as Zelensky says 'we're done' with Trump's energy truce

Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery on Thursday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was "done" supporting a ceasefire on energy targets announced by US President Donald Trump and ignored by Russia.

File Photo/Reuters

Yemen's Houthis hit palace in Aden, coalition details attacks on Saudi infrastructure

Yemen's Houthis fired missiles at the presidential palace complex in the southern city of Aden on Thursday, killing five people, the government said, as the Saudi-led coalition listed dozens of Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure in recent weeks.

Photo: Reuters

Chinese authorities form joint investigation team over Zunjie V800 brake pedal bracket failures

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the State Administration for Market Regulation have announced a joint investigation team to conduct a comprehensive review of the brake pedal bracket fracture issue involving the Zunjie V800, following widespread public discussion.

Six Flags closes nine North American roller coasters after man falls to his death at Georgia park

Six Flags has temporarily closed nine similar roller coasters across North America after a man was ejected from his seat and fell to his death at Six Flags Over Georgia, with witnesses describing the horror as he appeared to hover above the car before hitting several people.

Chinese couple in Japan accused of hiding computer in hotel room to send 480,000 phishing emails

Japanese police in Hyogo prefecture have arrested a Chinese couple living in Kobe on suspicion of entering a hotel as fake guests, hiding a small computer behind a guest room fridge and using the hotel's Wi-Fi to send at least 480,000 phishing emails.

Sport

Martinez apologises for Man United criticism after Carrick talks

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has issued an apology after criticising the club's hierarchy, following a meeting with manager Michael Carrick.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Elevating the paradigm to boost HK's economy: from tourism volume to sustainable value

The latest tourism figures released by the Hong Kong Tourism Board signal a robust and encouraging recovery trajectory for the city's travel sector. In September alone, Hong Kong welcomed approximately 4.03 million visitors, marking a remarkable 22 percent year-on-year increase. Cumulatively, arrivals for the first nine months of the year reached 40.7 million, reflecting a solid 12 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

Opinion

The Goddess of Justice needs our support | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC

I have just returned from London and the annual International Bar Association conference in Copenhagen. It is important for Hong Kong lawyers to meet other members of the legal fraternity and learn from one another.

This is especially so when learning from other members of our common law family with whom we share a common legal heritage, including judicial independence and independent legal professions in which the best lawyers serve the community through resolving complex commercial disputes and serious criminal cases.