Fire in back staircase of Sham Shui Po tenement building

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(Video) Thick smoke blankets Tuen Mun after scrap metal barge catches fire
13-10-2026 17:22 HKT
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by taxi in Sham Shui Po
09-10-2026 04:10 HKT
Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents
05-10-2026 00:04 HKT
Fire at Mong Kok guesthouse, about 20 evacuated
30-09-2026 04:02 HKT
Over 26 evacuated from Lau Fau Shan No. 3 alarm fire
17-09-2026 17:36 HKT
Fire breaks out at Prince of Wales Hospital redevelopment site
15-09-2026 00:48 HKT
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
14-10-2026 18:09 HKT