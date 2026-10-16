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NEWS

Fire in back staircase of Sham Shui Po tenement building

NEWS
32 mins ago
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A fire broke out in the back staircase of a tenement building in Sham Shui Po early on Friday, with clutter catching alight.

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Police received a report at 2.57am of smoke and fire in the back staircase of a building at 68-70 Un Chau Street. Firefighters arrived, deployed one jet and a breathing apparatus team, and extinguished the blaze by 3.12am.

No one was injured and residents did not need to be evacuated.

The section of Un Chau Street between Pei Ho Street and Yen Chow Street was temporarily closed for the operation, with police managing traffic.

Initial investigations suggest the fire was caused by burning clutter in the back staircase, and the cause is not suspicious.

fire Sham Shui Po tenement building

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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