Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan stopped short of backing fines for public transport nuisances, pointing instead to existing rules and enforcement measures.

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Chan was responding to a question from lawmaker Chong Ho-fung about an increase in complaints over discourteous behavior on public transport, ranging from playing videos loudly to putting feet on seats.

According to Chan, the Transport Department and Environmental Protection Department received a combined 66 complaints last year, up 50 percent from a year earlier.

The complaints included 24 cases involving noise and 42 involving improper or unhygienic behavior, compared with 11 and 33 respectively the previous year.

Asked whether Hong Kong would follow Singapore’s move in September to impose fines of up to S$500, or about HK$3,000, for uncivil behavior on public transport, Chan did not respond directly.

She instead pointed to existing legislation containing provisions against improper passenger conduct, with penalties already in place across different modes of public transport.

On franchised buses, for example, passenger notices prohibit people from playing electronic devices loudly or putting their feet on seats, she said.

Frontline staff also follow guidelines when dealing with inappropriate passenger behavior, including issuing reminders and taking follow-up action, with cases referred to law enforcement agencies where necessary.

Chan said MTR staff similarly issue reminders and take follow-up action during routine inspections when passengers are found to have breached regulations.

She added that the Transport Department had been working with operators on publicity and education campaigns promoting passenger safety, consideration for others and respect for fellow travelers.

On the possibility of introducing pilot “quiet zones” or “quiet carriages,” Chan said operators would need to consider factors including their operating models, carriage space and design, as well as the impact on overall passenger capacity.

She said the government would continue to monitor passenger behavior and work with operators to promote good public transport etiquette and a comfortable travel environment.