logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US considers hitting Iran with 'Mother of All Bombs': CNN

WORLD
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The United States is considering using its biggest non-nuclear bomb against Iran if President Donald Trump should decide to renew combat in the war that has hit a deadlock, CNN reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The military is planning for the potential use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb -- better known by its nickname, the "Mother Of All Bombs" -- to target Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, according to the news outlet, which quoted officials familiar with the matter.

Trump is trying to boost his low approval ratings ahead of November's midterm elections, with polls showing the unpopular war in Iran and fuel and other price rises it has caused are hurting his Republican Party.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which erupted with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, have been at an impasse since the summer.

But officials have raised doubts over the efficacy of the bomb if it were deployed, particularly its ability to destroy suspected underground nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.

"The MOAB is a massive information operation type weapon that is great for huge area clearance but not much else," a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

"It is definitely not designed as a deep penetration warhead."

The United States and Israel have said the war was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons -- a goal Tehran has long denied pursuing.

There are also concerns over the possibility of civilian casualties from such a huge weapon.

Washington has in recent weeks dialled back military operations in favour of economic pressure.

AFP has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

In 2017, the US military in Afghanistan dropped the "MOAB" to target Islamic State group hideouts in a complex of tunnels and bunkers, killing more than 90 militants.

AFP

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People gather near the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Leo is being treated for lung cancer following surgery to remove part of his right lung, in Rome, Italy, October 14, 2026. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Trump says he hopes Pope Leo will 'get better fast'
WORLD
20 hours ago
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
23 hours ago
People wait for the arrival of the Greenlandic delegation after they agreed on a security deal with the US and Denmark at Nuuk Airport in Nuuk, Greenland, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe
Trump says 'massive' oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland
WORLD
14-10-2026 16:50 HKT
US President Donald Trump reacts as he walks on stage at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of LNG from Alaska pipeline project
CHINA
14-10-2026 11:46 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook speaks at the Stanford Institute of Economic Policy Research in Palo Alto, California, U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo
Fed Governor Cook's lawyer denounces Trump's latest attempt to remove her
WORLD
14-10-2026 11:24 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to board Air Force One after speaking at a campaign rally in Wasilla on October 13, 2026 at Elmdorf Air Force Base, Alaska. President Trump travelled to Alaska to headline a rally for incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), who will be facing off against Alaska Democratic Senate candidate, former Rep. Mary Peltola in the midterm elections. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
Trump, White House post video of UK man killed by tiger
WORLD
14-10-2026 11:18 HKT
US President Donald Trump looks on while walking as he returns to the White House after travelling to Ohio, in Washington, DC, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Trump says he does not believe China and Russia are helping Iran 'at all'
WORLD
13-10-2026 13:20 HKT
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2024. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Trump takes out political frustrations on Zelensky, Ukraine
WORLD
13-10-2026 12:14 HKT
People sit in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korea's Kim showcases missile capable of reaching US as Trump signals possible meeting
WORLD
13-10-2026 11:26 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump weighs firing US ambassador to Greece: reports
WORLD
13-10-2026 02:14 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
14-10-2026 18:09 HKT
(File photo)
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
NEWS
16 hours ago
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.