Hospital Authority appeals for urgent liver transplant for 13-year-old boy

The Hospital Authority has issued an urgent appeal for a liver transplant for a 13-year-old boy who is in serious condition at Queen Mary Hospital.

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The patient has severe liver failure and has developed serious complications including recurrent hyperammonaemia and cholangitis. He is clinically assessed as requiring an urgent liver transplant and is at the top of the liver transplant waiting list for blood group O+.

The HA appealed to the public to support organ donation and consider donating the organ of a deceased relative. In addition to searching locally, the HA will seek assistance from the mainland through the HKSAR Government as soon as possible through the cross-boundary organ donation and matching mechanism.

The HA said that when a suitable liver is found, it will strictly follow relevant transplant regulations and apply to the authorities to ensure all procedures comply with standards and regulatory requirements, and arrange surgery as soon as possible.

The HA said organ transplants are often the only hope for critically ill patients with organ failure, and appealed to the public to pass on love and care to those fighting for their lives.