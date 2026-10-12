2 more arrested in Mong Kok drug den crackdown

Mong Kok police have arrested two more men in an operation codenamed "Fairlaw" targeting the masterminds and operators of drug dens in the district since June.

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Following investigation, police arrested a 48-year-old local man surnamed Wong in Mong Kok on Wednesday on suspicion of operating a drug den and money laundering. He is suspected of handling over HK$1 million in crime proceeds.

On Thursday, officers arrested a 31-year-old local man surnamed Lam at a correctional institution on suspicion of permitting premises to be used as a drug den. He is suspected of renting a building unit for use as a drug den.

Police, together with bailiffs, helped the landlord successfully recover the unit involved.

To date, the operation has led to the arrest of two masterminds, including a local man surnamed Yip arrested in June and charged with dealing with property known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable offence. He is remanded pending transfer to the District Court. The 48-year-old Wong is being detained.

Police warned that operating a drug den or knowingly allowing premises to be used as one carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and 15 years' imprisonment.