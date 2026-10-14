48 lifts at two estates missing fire-resistant door frames; EMSD refers case to police

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department has found serious deficiencies in lift replacement works carried out by Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited at two Tenants Purchase Scheme estates, involving 48 lifts, and has referred the case to police.

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The lifts involved are 9 at Tsui Ping (North) Estate in Kwun Tong, replaced between February and July 2026, and 39 at Pok Hong Estate in Sha Tin, replaced between May 2025 and July 2026.

Although a fire resisting rating certificate was submitted, Taizoom only installed the fire resisting doors and did not install the corresponding door frame components, yet claimed the works were completed. The absence of the door frames is a non-compliance, but the lifts can still operate safely.

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The EMSD has instructed Taizoom to review the lifts and install the missing door frames promptly, bearing all costs. Works will start shortly and are expected to be completed within a month. Lifts will be suspended during installation, with works scheduled during non-peak hours and each lift taking one to two days.

The EMSD said preliminary evidence indicates Taizoom is suspected of serious negligence or misconduct and will take enforcement action under the Lifts and Escalators Ordinance. It does not rule out criminal offences involving fraud and false statements and will refer the case to police.

The department will complete inspection of all lifts installed by Taizoom within three days and has begun inspecting works by other contractors, with no similar breaches found so far. It will require other contractors to conduct similar checks and submit reports within a month.