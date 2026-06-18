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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Housing Authority to pursue liability over lift installation breaches

NEWS
32 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Housing Authority said on Thursday it has been informed by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department that there were serious deficiencies during lift replacement works at two Tenants Purchase Scheme estates, Pok Hong Estate in Sha Tin and Tsui Ping (North) Estate in Kwun Tong, in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

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Although a fire resisting rating certificate was submitted for the fire resisting doorsets, including door frame components, only the fire resisting doors were installed, and Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited did not install the corresponding door frame components. The absence of the door frames is a non-compliance, but the lifts can still operate safely.

As the owner of unsold units in the two estates, the Housing Authority said it is highly concerned and is maintaining close contact with the EMSD to follow up and pursue Taizoom's liabilities.

Among all TPS estates, only the two estates had lift replacement works undertaken by Taizoom. For Fu Heng Estate, which is preparing for lift replacement, the contract has not been awarded. The Housing Authority has advised the Incorporated Owners to suspend the contract award and will provide support, including assisting them in studying follow-up arrangements.

Housing Authority lift replacement Taizoom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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