Chinese authorities form joint investigation team over Zunjie V800 brake pedal bracket failures

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the State Administration for Market Regulation have announced a joint investigation team to conduct a comprehensive review of the brake pedal bracket fracture issue involving the Zunjie V800, following widespread public discussion.

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The investigation results will be released in due course, and violations will be handled according to law, authorities said.

The issue arose on October 8 when an automotive media outlet published test footage showing brake pedal brackets on three brand-new Zunjie V800 vehicles fracturing during emergency braking tests from 100km/h to zero. The footage spread rapidly online, sparking public discussion about the braking safety of the high-end MPV.

The Zunjie V800 is a flagship luxury MPV jointly launched by JAC Motors and Huawei in August, priced from RMB766,000 and up to over RMB1 million.

Zunjie had earlier issued a statement saying its braking system development standards exceed national and industry norms, and that no pedal bracket fractures had been reported in everyday use among the first batch of delivered vehicles. It said it would further optimise the component design, provide free upgrades for delivered vehicles, and review design, testing and production management.