(Video) Drunken woman refuses to pay $200 taxi fare in Kwai Chung, argues with driver

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Explosion sound at Kwai Chung works site caused by faulty beacon light cable
06-10-2026 04:02 HKT
Man's body dismembered in fall from Kwai Chung industrial building
04-09-2026 01:40 HKT
Elderly couple found dead in Kwai Chung estate in suspected murder-suicide
24-08-2026 03:09 HKT
Customs seizes $1.53m illicit cigarettes in Kwai Chung, arrests one
04-06-2026 02:05 HKT
Customs seize 5m illicit cigarettes worth $22m in Kwai Chung warehouse raid
11-03-2026 03:00 HKT
Night Recap - October 15, 2026
3 hours ago
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
14-10-2026 18:09 HKT