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NEWS

(Video) Drunken woman refuses to pay $200 taxi fare in Kwai Chung, argues with driver

NEWS
16 mins ago
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A video circulating online on Thursday shows a man and woman arguing outside the vehicle entrance of Kwai Fong Estate, with the man shouting that police are coming and that she fell on her own. The woman, visibly emotional, accuses him of hurting and hitting her, while he denies touching her and says she bumped into him.

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The woman tries to leave but the man blocks her path, and she eventually falls to the ground. An ambulance and police car arrive, and officers separate the two, telling the woman to calm down. She is seen sitting in bushes crying.

Netizens said the man is a taxi driver and the dispute was over an unpaid fare, with some saying the argument had been going on for some time near Buddhist Lim Kim Tian Memorial Primary School.

Police said that at 8.42pm on Thursday, a 56-year-old taxi driver surnamed Yeung reported that a female passenger he had taken to Kwai Fong Estate refused to pay a fare of over HK$200 and was heavily drunk and emotional. Officers found the 41-year-old passenger, surnamed Yam, with a grazed hand but she refused hospital treatment. Her father was called to pay the fare. No arrests were made, and the case was classified as "discovery of a drunk person."

taxi fare dispute Kwai Chung drunk passenger

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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