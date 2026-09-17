Woman suspected of throwing dog into sea in Sai Wan Ho, police investigate animal cruelty

Police are investigating a suspected animal cruelty case after a woman was reported to have thrown a dog into the sea at a waterfront park in Sai Wan Ho on Thursday afternoon.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 1pm that a local woman aged about 50 had thrown a dog into the sea off 29 Tai On Street. The woman reportedly later retrieved the dog and left the scene with it.

Officers attended but the woman and dog had gone. The case has been classified as cruelty to animals and handed to the Eastern police district crime investigation team.

The dog's breed, size and health are unknown. Police are investigating the relationship between the woman and the dog, the motive, and whether nearby CCTV captured the incident.

Police are tracing the woman and the dog. As the dog was taken away, investigators need to confirm the woman's identity and recover the dog before arranging a veterinary examination to assess whether it was injured, nearly drowned or suffered unnecessary pain. Police may also contact the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and the SPCA for professional assessment.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance, anyone who cruelly beats, kicks, ill-treats, tortures, infuriates or terrifies an animal, or by any act causes unnecessary suffering, commits an offence and faces a maximum fine of HK$200,000 and three years' imprisonment.

Police urged the public to record the person's appearance, clothing, direction of departure and the animal's features in a safe manner, and to call police promptly. Information can also be provided to the AFCD via 1823.