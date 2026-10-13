Morning Recap - October 13, 2026

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Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat

Further details have emerged in the Kai Tak murder case involving a 93-year-old woman who died after suffering multiple bruises, with a 52-year-old Indonesian domestic helper arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud

The ICAC has charged six people, including a former section head of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, over an alleged bribery and fraud syndicate involving the Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme.

Fire at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan, man injured and about 250 evacuated

A fire broke out at Tsz Ching Estate in Tsz Wan Shan on Monday, leaving one man injured and prompting the evacuation of about 250 residents.

Woman arrested over fake concert tickets sold online, 6 victims lose $20,000

Police have arrested a 48-year-old local woman in Mong Kok on suspicion of obtaining property by deception following multiple reports of fake concert tickets sold online.

Filipina domestic helper arrested over theft of $400,000 in jewellery from Fortress Hill flat

A 33-year-old Filipina domestic helper has been arrested over the theft of jewellery worth about HK$400,000 from a Fortress Hill flat.

New Huanggang Port sees smooth traffic as passenger numbers triple to 42,200 by 5pm

The new Huanggang Port officially opened at 6.30am on Monday, with more than 42,200 passenger trips recorded through the port by 5pm — nearly triple the usual figure for the same period. Vehicle traffic exceeded 5,700 trips, about 12 per cent more than usual.

Man injured after allegedly being stabbed by wife with scissors in San Po Kong

A man was injured after allegedly being attacked by his wife with scissors at an industrial building in San Po Kong on Monday night.

World/China

China and Russia urged to strengthen maritime cooperation

China's senior diplomat Wang Yi has called for stronger China-Russia maritime cooperation to safeguard legitimate maritime rights and interests, maintain maritime security in the Asia-Pacific region and ensure the smooth passage of vessels through key international shipping routes.

Likely unexploded ordnance kills teenager in northern Israel

A 14-year-old Israeli boy was killed and 24 people were injured when what was believed to be unexploded ordnance detonated in northern Israel.

Photo: Reuters

Hackers heat French supermarket fridges, sparking fires and spoiling food

Hackers raised the temperature of refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of French supermarkets to as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, causing fires and spoiling food.

Photo: Reuters

Flames ravage oldest covered food market in Paris

A fire early on Monday has destroyed the French capital's oldest covered food market, a popular street food venue named after red-clad orphans, authorities said.

Photo: Reuters

UK PM Burnham says Iran's IRGC likely behind RAF Fairford incident

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that a suspected plot targeting the RAF Fairford air base in Britain was "highly likely" to have been coordinated in Iran, and almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Photo: Reuters

Trump weighs firing US ambassador to Greece: reports

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering dismissing the US ambassador to Greece amid ongoing tensions over the administration's foreign policy direction.

Photo: Reuters

Philippine lower house approves bill restricting minors' social media access

The Philippines on Monday moved a step closer to restricting social media use among minors after its lower house of Congress approved a measure banning access to platforms for children under 13.

File Photo/AFP

Market

Nasdaq ends lower as oil prices surge ahead of earnings, economic data

The Nasdaq composite closed lower on Monday as oil prices jumped nearly US$2 a barrel after attacks on a Saudi airport, and investors waited for banks to kick off the third-quarter earnings season and for economic data this week.

Editorial

Mending the broken rung: why AI and junior jobs are a global test of our values

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the labour market, and the impact is most acute at the entry level, where traditional junior roles are being displaced at an unprecedented pace.

Opinion

Will AI make me dumber? | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

Frank Ng and Ryan Ng explore whether reliance on AI tools could erode critical thinking skills, examining the trade-offs between convenience and cognitive engagement.

Same soul, modern tech: the art of the vintage restomod | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There is something deeply satisfying about seeing a classic car return to the road with its character preserved and its weaknesses quietly corrected. This is the attraction of the restomod. The word combines restoration and modification, describing a vintage car rebuilt with modern engineering, improved reliability, and greater comfort, while keeping the soul of the original machine.

Evoluto’s Ferrari 355 Restomod.