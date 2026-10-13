logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Will AI make me dumber? | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Will AI make me dumber? Two recent studies suggest it might. An MIT Media Lab experiment, not yet peer-reviewed, found lower brain connectivity among people writing essays with ChatGPT than among those writing unaided. A Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon survey of 319 knowledge workers found that greater confidence in AI for a given task was associated with less self-reported critical thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Both findings deserve attention. But neither establishes that AI causes a lasting decline in intelligence. Thinking less while the machine works is not the same as becoming less able to think.

Consider a cart. Use one to carry heavy bags and your muscles do not weaken that afternoon. The load has simply moved. Stop lifting anything for years, though, and strength will fade. That is the honest risk.

The MIT study hints at it: participants who switched from ChatGPT to working unaided stayed less engaged. But the sample was small and the period short. Disuse is a real danger. It is not proof that the cart makes you weak.

The purpose of the task matters. When the purpose is learning, as with a student’s essay, delegating the thinking may defeat it. When the purpose is delivering a result, reducing effort can be entirely sensible. The challenge is knowing which kind of work is being done. Now picture two professionals using the same AI on the same analysis. The first accepts the result and moves on. The second uses it to carry a heavier load than before: testing more alternatives, challenging the assumptions and taking on analysis they could not have managed alone.

The first has saved effort. The second has reinvested it in becoming capable of more.

So, will AI make me dumber? Not by itself. The bigger danger is mistaking what the machine produced for what we have become. The cart carries the load. It does not decide where we walk.

Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Evoluto’s Ferrari 355 Restomod.
Same soul, modern tech: the art of the vintage restomod | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
2 hours ago
Shadow of the pandemic looms over France’s fiscal troubles | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
12-10-2026 04:35 HKT
File Photo
America self-destructs: bad policy, lost trust | To The Point | Cheng Huan
INSIGHTS
12-10-2026 00:01 HKT
Daniel Chan Ho-yuen (Right)
From wheelchair badminton to sports mediation | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
09-10-2026 04:45 HKT
Tea & synergy: wine pairings for the 3pm meal | Wine and celebrities | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
09-10-2026 04:41 HKT
Emergency support concludes, our commitment endures | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
09-10-2026 00:03 HKT
Tea first, contracts later | Jon the Port | Jonathan Lamport
INSIGHTS
08-10-2026 03:45 HKT
Jev is 200 times faster, 400 times cheaper, but there's a catch | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
08-10-2026 00:02 HKT
Bleeding gums: a warning you can't afford to ignore | Dr Eric Chan
INSIGHTS
07-10-2026 05:10 HKT
Raw feeling, ordinary lives at the opera in Hong Kong | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
07-10-2026 05:06 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
12-10-2026 06:01 HKT
Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop
NEWS
12-10-2026 02:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.